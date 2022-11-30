Mental Wellness Wednesday | How to manage your child’s anxiety

Anxiety is becoming more prevalent in children and it is important to spot the early signs.

PHYSICAL SIGNS

Most parents are aware of these:

*Stomach upset

*Headaches

*Aches and pains

But there are SOCIAL SIGNS too.

1) Avoiding going to school

Why? Heightened awareness of negative facial expressions

Research has shown that pp with anxiety pick up on negative expressions (fear, anger, etc). This may make them more sensitive to conflict in relationships (teasing, bullying, etc.)

1) Avoiding crowds, etc.

Why? Heightened memory in social situations

A recent study demonstrated that pp with high levels of anxiety are more likely to tune in to details in their surroundings. When it is too overwhelming, they withdraw

WHAT TO DO:

Anxiety is often rooted in taking a situation in the present and imagining a fear in the future (What if….)

Use your senses to Ground yourself to the Present

1) Sight: Look at a visual brain teaser

2) Smell: Breath lavender oil / blow bubbles

3) Taste: Eat something sour/minty

4) Touch: Hold an ice cube / doodle

5) Hear: Listen to your fav song

Get more tips from Tracy’s children’s book on the Superpowers of Anxiety at tracyalloway.com.