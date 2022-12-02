Air Fryer Friday | Christmas brownie cookies

1 box brownie mix 18.4 ounces

2 large eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoon all purpose flour

1 cup holiday M & M’s

1. In a bowl, combine the brownie mix, eggs, oil, and flour. Beat ingredients together until it forms a fudgy batter.

2. Add holiday M & M’s to the batter. Stir until they are evenly distributed.

3. Use a spoon (or portion scoop) to drop dough onto the parchment paper lining the air fryer basket. Leave about 1 inch between dough for cookies to spread.

4. Air Fry at 370 degrees F for 6-8 minutes. Let cookies set in the basket for 2-3 minutes before removing.

Full recipe: https://airfryingfoodie.com/air-fryer-christmas-brownie-mix-cookies/