Challenge Enterprises celebrates 50 years!

In October 1972, the Charter Members who formed what would become Challenge Enterprises wanted to establish a nonprofit agency to serve adults with various abilities. Looking back over the decades, the original Charter Members still report how amazed and pleased they are with the variety of personal success and how generously the community has supported the mission. At 90 years of age founding charter member, Ruth Young Johnson commented, “I’m just amazed all the time. The men and women do so many things and love their jobs and friends.”

Challenge Enterprises of North Florida, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that provides different levels of adult training, residential services, employment, and career opportunities for individuals with different abilities. The agency’s support programs are available to guide individuals with intellectual, physical, mental, and developmental disabilities, while staff assists families in navigating Florida’s eligibility for services. www.challengeenterprises.org