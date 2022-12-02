River City Beats | The Shaeyln Band

The Shaelyn Band is a Florida based band capable of shifting from classic soul blues and funk to rock. They are fronted by Shaelyn (aka Shae) Mulberry, a singer and poet who can wail like Joyce Kennedy, charm like Aretha Franklin, and soliloquize like Erykah Badu. With their highly energized live show, The Shaelyn Band is poised to take on the music industry. The band took shape in 2020, after meeting lead guitar player Erik Guess at an open-mic showcase in Jacksonville, Florida. The lineup that year featured musical director and drummer, Tim Mulberry, and bassist Greg Mullins. Within a couple of years, they knew they had something special. The band recently added Keys/Organist Roy Handy, Saxophonist Kip Maranto and Background Vocalists, Mark Barner and Riole Muziq.

On September 9th, 2022, The Shaelyn Band released their self titled album “The Shaelyn Band”. The album delivers an array of emotions with its various songs of experience like, “Good Time”, “Always You”, “Stay Home Love” and “Just Can’t Leave” to name a few. Listeners are able to dance their cares away, reclaim their lives and destiny, as well as receive encouragement and take a moment to simply reflect on the joys of love and life. The Shaelyn Band is very family oriented as well as family friendly and takes great pride in producing clean, positive and relevant music and shows for all ages to enjoy.

Find their music at: shaelynband.com