Coach Kevin Waters Basketball Academy coming to Jax

Kevin Waters coached the Jacksonville Giants to multiple championship titles in years past. He is returning to Jacksonville to share his knowledge with youths 8 - 18 years old at his Kevin Waters Basketball Academy Camp which launches Dec. 17th. He will focus on teamwork, communication, ball handling skills, and strength while also offering insight into becoming a leader. No skills are needed. It will be held at Northside Church of Christ.

Send an e-mail to kevinwatersbballacademy@gmail.com Include your child’s name and basketball in the subject line.