Mompreneur Marketplace: T and J Vegan Soul Food

T and J Vegan Soul Food is an Alkaline Vegan Food service, following the teaching of Late Dr Sebi. Their company started back in North Carolina after owner Jamilah Noble fell sick and the doctor couldn’t figure out what was wrong. She then came up on Dr. Sebi teaching and dedicated myself to his health mythology.

In 2012, after it helped Jamilah, she started sharing, cooking and teaching others... and that’s how T and J Vegan soul food began. Feel free to learn more information via tandjvegansoulfood.com.