Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more
Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.