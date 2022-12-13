The ultimate local shopping guide for the holidays

Bark on Park: Dog boutique and retreat. Bark offers both human and dog apparel, food, toys, accessories, and a dog bakery. Doggie daycare, boarding, training, and grooming. Also have Bark on Main. Nextdoor to BobbyK

BobbyK Boutique: Clothing boutique that offers quirky gifts such as candles, flags, stickers, cards, bags, hats, and more.

Candle Garden: Candles are hand-poured and all soy wax. She was inspired to bring scents that evoke a memory and special time in your life once you smell it. Her signature candle grapefruit spice was inspired by her mom and her favorite scent that she couldn’t find anywhere locally so Jordan said, I’m gonna make it. The Flying Pig represents her and her shop in how you should always believe in yourself. If you do that you’ll always soar and grow.

Hoptinger: Hoptinger is a modern “Baverican” bier garden. They have more than 60 taps devoted to carefully selected craft beer along with a full liquor bar to serve countless libations and creations. 1st floor serves as a restaurant and bar. 2nd floor has 2 bowling lanes, a wetbar, and TVs. It can be rented out for private events. Rooftop bar opens up at night can also be rented out for private events.

Strings: Voted Jax best place to watch the jags. Their motto is Family Beer Sports. When USA was playing in the World Cup, they would open up at earlier times when the game would start so that anyone could come by, get a drink, some good food, and hang around a fun environment. Same thing if there is a JAGs game.

Debate: Is it futbol or soccer?

Ruby Beach: Grab a beer and food and watch the game with your closest friends. Events are hosted on the outside lawn. Tonight at 6, they are offering goat yoga on the lawn. Tickets can be found on their facebook.