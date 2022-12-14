Mental Wellness Wednesday | When “good vibes” are not actually good

You’ve probably heard (or even said!):

“Everything happens for a reason.”

“Just think positive.”

Good vibes only

While statements like these can seem positive, they reflect Toxic positivity

What: Toxic positivity - avoiding, suppressing, or rejecting negative emotions.

Example: You text your friend and share that it’s been a very hard day. You got overlooked for a promotion that should rightfully be yours.

Their reply, “Look on the bright side—at least you have a job!”

*Blowing a kiss emoji*.

“Tomorrow is a new day!”

This is not positivity. It is emotional avoidance. It may be easier to stay on the emotional surface so we don’t have to address thee uncomfortable feelings

Do this instead: Active positivity

1) Acknowledge: “Everything’s not fine. Things are hard right now.

2) Agency: Even so, I am still in charge of my life. I can choose how I want to think about this situation and how I want to respond.”

WHY: Words matter. Research shows putting our feelings into words decreases the intensity of the emotional brain (amydgala)