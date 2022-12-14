Sarah DePasquale is the owner and creator of The Unbridled Bar & Divine Sprits Bartending. After bartending for 22 years Sarah decided she wanted to work for herself. Divine Spirits bartending was established and quickly the idea for a rig based mobile bar was born. The Unbridled Bars are vintage horse trailers converted into mobile bars. Sarah is an industry leader in Jacksonville setting the trends for mobile bars in the area.
Mobile bar serves up spirits all over Jax
