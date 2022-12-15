River City Beats | Kelsea Martinez performs “Dear Future One” & “Sweet or Sour”

Kelsea Martinez is a Hispanic American Singer, Songwriter and Dancer who grew up in Jacksonville. Growing up, she often aspired to be the light in the world she wished to see and found her voice through singing. Starting at the age of 9, she began writing music and challenging herself to be better and try new things. Hip Hop was a huge influence in Kelsea’s life, artist such as Lauryn Hill and Biggie Smalls being a couple of her biggest influences. Her main goal is to tell her story, never write about something she doesn’t believe and hasn’t been through.

“If I can make the listener feel as if they are walking in my shoes or sitting in the same room as me, I’ve met my goal.” Kelsea’s music ranges from Rnb, Indie, Pop & Hip Hop. Listen to her music now on Apple Music and Spotify.