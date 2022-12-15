Spilling the tea on the best local holiday gifts

The Spice & Tea Exchange ® was founded in August of 2008 by talented individuals with a passion for life and food. At this time, consumers were cautious with spending and tended to stay home more often due to an uncertain economy. Despite this being the worst possible time to start a business, The Spice & Tea Exchange ® flourished by offering quality products that elevated at-home eating to a “restaurant-level feel”. What started as a small shop in St. Augustine, Florida, has quickly grown into a nation-wide franchise powered by flavor, passionate business owners, and a desire to bring flavorful ingredients to your kitchen. Creating & sharing the experience of a more flavorful life... ...is the mission and cornerstone of our business, in which we strive to provide guests with quality products and flavorful memories. We offer a high quality, diverse assortment of products in a sensory shopping experience. One step into our shops will kick your senses into high gear as you open the jars and smell, explore recipes, and speak with our knowledgeable staff about your culinary interests.