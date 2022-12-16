Air Fryer Friday | Gingerbread cookies

2 tablespoons melted butter
1 egg
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup molasses
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/2 cups flour
Melt butter, then combine with sugar, molasses and egg. Mix in the cinnamon and ginger.
Stir in flour. If the dough is sticky, add in an additional 1 tablespoon of flour at a time, until it is no longer sticky.
Wrap dough in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 10 minutes.
Roll out the dough to a quarter-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters.
Bake cookies at 350F / 176C for 8-9 minutes in the air fryer, or for 12-14 minutes in the oven.