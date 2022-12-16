Air Fryer Friday | Gingerbread cookies

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 egg

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cups flour

Melt butter, then combine with sugar, molasses and egg. Mix in the cinnamon and ginger.

Stir in flour. If the dough is sticky, add in an additional 1 tablespoon of flour at a time, until it is no longer sticky.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 10 minutes.

Roll out the dough to a quarter-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters.

Bake cookies at 350F / 176C for 8-9 minutes in the air fryer, or for 12-14 minutes in the oven.