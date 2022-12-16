Holiday décor, gifts and traditions on a Budget

No cooking with Chef Jennifer Williams this time! She is doing crafts & talking about SECOND LINE & Design. She is making pampas, shell, & button Christmas trees. She also explores new ways to start holiday traditions with your family, creating & crafting is a great way to relieve the holiday stress. Check the segment to get some ideas for family traditions that don’t break the bank. Jennifer is excited to be back and show holiday décor & gifts with items around your house. www.facebook.com/secondlineart