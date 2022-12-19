Family stories and recipes in “Eat, Drink and Be Murray”

The Murray family loves to gather—at holidays, on the golf course—and, most of all, around the table. Manning the kitchen is Andy, who began his culinary education at four years old when his mother, Lucille, taught him how to cook bacon— “There’s one rule. You never leave the room when you’re making bacon because as soon as you do, it will burn.”

One of nine children, Andy’s first job was at the age of eleven when he was hired to be a busboy at the corner restaurant. He quickly graduated to dishwasher then short-order cook before leaving the Midwest for New York for culinary training at the New York Restaurant School. Since then, he has worked in some of the biggest restaurants in the business and become known for his delicious and family-friendly meals with his popular Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurants in St. Augustine, FL and Rosemont, IL.

In EAT, DRINK AND BE MURRAY, Andy invites readers to the Murray dinner table and shares a wide assortment of recipes including: Murray French Toast, Chicken Hash, Caddyshack Golf Balls, Key Lime Pie, and much more.

Andy’s approach to cooking is bolstered by the belief that the best part of any meal is the time you spend laughing at the table. The Murrays spend a lot of time laughing and food has always been their way of showing love, though a good cocktail doesn’t hurt. Also in EAT, DRINK AND BE MURRAY, readers get to hear some of their incredible family stories—from learning about the food favorites of his siblings, cooking side by side with his mom, and behind the scenes looks at working in the kitchen of New York’s biggest culinary institutions, to never-before-told stories of Bill’s legendary pranks and the family’s love of golf.

Full of gorgeous food photography, never-before-seen Murray family snapshots, a helpful list of kitchen must-haves, and hilarious family stories, this cookbook is like pulling a seat up at the Murray table: dig in!