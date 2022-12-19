Healthier holiday recipes that you’ll want to eat

“Healthier Holiday Recipes”

Between the parties, gatherings and hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it’s easy to fall out of our healthy routine. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with healthier holiday recipes to make and serve this season.

1. For a nutritious and festive side dish, serve quinoa tabbouleh salad with grapes. This whole grain dish is packed with filling fiber, plant-protein and lemon-herb flavor thanks to the fresh parsley, dill and mint it’s made with. Fresh grapes add a touch of sweetness and studies suggest that they may help support a healthy immune system thanks to resveratrol and certain flavonoids they contain.

2. For the main course, save time in the kitchen with one-pan veggie hummus baked pasta. This plant-based dish not only can be customized with whatever vegetables you have in the fridge and pasta you have in the pantry, it’s hearty enough to feed a crowd. Hummus is used in lieu of higher-fat dressing such as Alfredo, while still providing creamy flavor along with plant protein and fiber.

3. For dessert, serve 5-ingredient Pecan Pie Bars. Made with just 5 simple ingredients: pecans, tapioca flour, coconut oil, maple syrup and pure vanilla extract. these pecan pie bars are naturally gluten-free, lower in sugar and perfectly portioned for you. Pecans are one of the lowest carb snack nuts per serving and one of the highest in antioxidants, even more than blueberries some studies suggest.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, you can order Mia’s new book “Mostly Plant-Based”, on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and wherever books are sold. https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/717783/mostly-plant-based-by-mia-syn/