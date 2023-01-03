First coast Future Stars

When FCFS was founded in 2018, we had a vision to empower the entertainment community on the First Coast by helping the future stars in the community gain experience, valuable knowledge about the industry and the craft of being a great entertainer.

They began with monthly showcases featuring ten young artists between the ages of eight and eighteen performing three songs and there would be a “special featured guest” performer at each showcase. This became very popular drawing packed houses at various local venues and raising some funds for what was next.

The plan was to host a Tom Jackson Productions workshop in June of 2020, however, due to the pandemic everything was put on hold until spring of 2022. Now back up and running, FCFS will be hosting our first of what we hope will become many workshops! On January 21st and 22nd 2023 it’s a Stage Performance with Amy Wolter.

More about Amy Wolter.... she has been a Live Music Producer with Tom Jackson Productions for over twelve years. Her work with numerous signed and indie artists during that time has given her the opportunity to effect the live shows of performers on stage in front of millions of people.

Who are some of the acts Amy Wolter has worked with and What do they have to say about their experience with her?

Artists Amy has worked with over the years include Grammy, Dove & other award winners such as The Band Perry, LeCrae, Gloriana, Thompson Square, Sidewalk Prophets, Nikki’s Wives, Chad Brownlee, The Stellas, Francesca Battistelli, and more. She has helped prepare artists in nearly every genre for major international tours, showcases, video shoots, The Voice & American Idol auditions, and even nationally televised TV specials.

What is Amy’s background in the entertainment Industry?

As a performer, Amy has filled the roles of keyboardist, soloist, and lead singer in coffeehouses, concert halls, and festival stages. During her years as lead singer in the rock band Fighter (Word), her songwriting skills earned the band several top 10 CCM hits. Ending a successful 7-year run in front of an audience of 110,000 in Sao Paulo Brazil, she followed this with a solo album, recording with band members from Prince’s New Power Generation.

What are artists who worked with AMY Wolter saying?

“Working with Amy was amazing! Her passion to help connect the hearts of artists with audiences through performance is truly a blessing. We whole-heartedly recommend working with her!” — Ben McDonald, Sidewalk Prophets

“Working with Amy was magical! She took our show to an entirely new level, and we walked away with a new-found confidence in our communication. We will not do another tour or show without her input!” 4th + Main, Nashville, TN

“Amy has an amazing ability to transform a song into an unforgettable live music moment. Her sense of musicality and creativity have really helped take my live show to new heights and grow to something I never thought it could be in just a few rehearsals!” …Joe Hanson

“Amy Wolter is a master at helping you create a truly remarkable live show. Her way of working is thoughtful, fun, intuitive, collaborative and inspiring. If you are on the fence about working with Amy, it’s time to get off and just do it. Your performing worldview will borever be cahnged. She’s my (not-so) secret weapon as a performing artist.”…Kate Schutt

“In my view, there are two versions of our band – pre Amy and Tom, and post Amy and Tom. Ever since working with them, there’s a huge increase in not only merch sales, but an even bigger increase of fan retention at a show! Thank you guys for everything you’ve done for us!”….Dylan | Nikki’s Wives