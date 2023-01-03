King Cake Season is upon us

We are a few weeks away from Mardi Gras. One of the grandest traditions associated with it is the King Cake. Chef Jennifer Williams dropped by the studio to share her Cajun heritage and love of King Cake with the River City Live Family. You’ll have to stay plugged in to learn who found the baby and will have a year of good luck! Jennifer and her team are shipping cakes all over Florida and Georgia. www.bringmedatkingcake.com