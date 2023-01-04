Getting fit for the new year

A quality Zumba class provides not only health benefits, but also social benefits. People can enjoy an improved quality of life and also feel and why we choose to offer this class in our space is for the mental health benefits! The combination of dance, music, and exercise can effectively destress and relieve anxiety.

Please check their schedule online for 2023 classes: https://www.jacksonvillenaturalhealing.com/classes

Good nutrition lays the foundation for a longer, healthier life. With proper information and fuel from food, our bodies can better perform metabolic processes - keeping us active and in excellent condition! Establishing healthy eating habits encourages optimal performance now – plus long-term benefits to come. Today on the show we had quiz for an eat this not that segment.

1. Coffee vs Energy Drinks

2. Flavored Yogurt vs Unflavored

3. Chicken Sandwich vs Sardines

4. Turkey burger/veggie burger vs Steak

To see the answers watch the segment below, They also have a FREE educational series coming up called “The Self Healing Course” learn how to improve your gut health, manage autoimmune conditions, and regulate blood sugar levels through this free educational offering. Starts January 14th. Check their website or social platforms to register. Or click here to register.