Jimmy Jam Community Outreach hosts an annual fundraiser called Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam & Car Show to raise funds to sustain their charitable efforts throughout the year. It is all volunteer based. Every dime raised helps those in need in our community with a hand up not a hand out. The BBQ tournament sign ups start at 10am, with the tournament starting at 11. Local music acts, family fun areas, cars and BBQ make for a fun day. www.jimmyjamslambbq.com