An Evening With Neil deGrasse Tyson The Cosmic Perspective at The Florida Theatre

There is no view of the World as emotionally potent as the one granted by a cosmic perspective. It sees Earth as a planet in a vast empty universe. It profoundly influences what we think and feel about science, culture, politics, and life.

Join Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, award- winning astrophysicist, author, Director of the Hayden Planetarium, and host of FOX’s COSMOS, for an evening of engaging conversation on science, exploration, and the World as we know it. The World looks different when you are scientifically literate.

Explore with the speaker all that is funny, illuminating, and alarming about what appears in the World’s current events.

Find ticket here: www.floridatheatre.com