Walking club hosting 5 walks over 4 days

The First Coast Trail Forgers Walking Club is a non-profit that encourages people of all ages to come together and bond over nature and walking. This weekend they are hosting 5 walks over 4 days in Fernandina Beach as part of their Sixth Martin Luther King Day Weekend.

The Fernandina Beach area is rich in history and physical beauty. It offers historic architecture, beaches, marshes, a lighthouse, a historic fort and nature trails. We have sanctioned four traditional event walks in the Fernandina Beach, FL area for the weekend of January 13 through January 16, 2023: American Beach, Ft. Clinch, Old Town/Lighthouse and Boneyard Beach/Black Rock Beaches. Along with the 4 traditional walks, they have included Historic Downtown Fernandina, one of their YREs as a group walk. The group has several other YREs in the area. https://www.firstcoasttrailforgerswalkingclub.org/yres2021.html