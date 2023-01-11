Local book store | Femme Fire Books

Femme Fire Books is a woman owned bookstore located in Riverside. The bookstore offers a carefully curated collection of books that celebrate diversity and encourage reading for all. Many different kinds of books can be found on the shelves that highlight underrepresented voices in literature. Diversify your bookshelves by visiting Femme Fire Books brick and mortar location, or visit them online at Femmefirebooks.com
