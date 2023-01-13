Huddle Up for Autism with the Jacksonville School for Autism

Huddle Up for Autism! Jacksonville School for Autism welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Saturday Play-off Game to show their support!

Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA) is excited to welcome former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro-Bowl Kicker, Mike Hollis, the Brandon All Stars cheerleaders, Fletcher High School Color Guard, and the Teal Spirit to their new campus today! JSA is hosting a Pep Rally to show their support of the Jacksonville Jaguars and their upcoming AFC Wild Card Play-off game this Saturday!

Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA) is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2005 by Mark and Michelle Dunham for their son, Nick. JSA operates as a full-service k-12 educational center for students and young adults with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Their mission at JSA is to provide every student with a positive learning experience with an emphasis on behavioral, academic, social, and physical growth. Their STEP model, which is a transition program for young adults, is designed to provide young adults the skills necessary to be successful and productive members in both their home and community and is recognized by the State of Florida. JSA is open to any student on the autism spectrum, from newly diagnosed to young adults. JSA enrolls students from 6 counties in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

EDUCATE. ENGAGE. INSPIRE. These are not just words but a deeply rooted belief system that puts AUTISM IN ACTION each day at Jacksonville School for Autism. JSA has created a legacy of impact providing a life changing environment for students to believe in themselves and achieve their personal best! JSA is the school that HOPE built.