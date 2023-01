The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, but football history in Jacksonville goes back before the team even existed. Yolanda “Yollie” Copeland the founder and CEO of Explore JAX Core stopped by the studio with interesting facts about the football franchise. From early setbacks to the evolution of the team logo, chances are the most enthusiastic fan will learn something new. We did!

To learn more about Explore Jax Core visit www.explorejaxcore.com