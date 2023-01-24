Old City Pirate Fest returns to St. Augustine

Old City Pirate Fest (OCPF) began it’s origins in 2016 with the idea that a pirate fest in the Oldest City in the Nation should have some family fun, games, entertainment and education and thus the first OCPF opened the gates to children of all ages on Jan 27th 2017, on the grounds of the Colonial Quarter Experience.

2017 would prove to be a wonderful success and would be followed by successful follow up events in 2018, 2019 and 2020. But alas the woes of the entire world put a very temporary stop to 2021 and 2022. Historians, Authors, Reenactors, Puppeteers, Magicians, Singers and Musicians have all provided entertainment and education as the cornerstone to 4 successful seasons of OCPF.

Some Great Names of graced OCPF with their presence in the past” Fire Water Tent Revival, Rusty Anchors, Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers and Rusty Cutlass to name just 4 headliner bands to have supported the event.

THE St Augustine Swashbucklers return with a vengeance in Jan 2023, beginning on Jan 27th and running thru the weekend (the last weekend of Jan ALWAYS). Two nights of concerts and 2 days of games, vendors, displays and fun for the whole family.

For more info visit: https://wmayhemproductions.com/ocpf/

Old City Pirate Fest takes all profits from the event each year and graciously supports organizations such as

INK (investing in kids), SAYS (st augustine youth services and the St Augustine Humane Society.