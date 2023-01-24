Paws-ing 4 Pets| Give Toby a forever home

Today on Paws-ing for Pets we welcomed Toby who is looking for his forever home! Toby is currently in foster with our friends at Fur Sisters. Toby is around 2 yrs old and the cutest little guy weighing in at around 40 lbs! Those ears and underbite are literally the best ever! He is in a foster home with other dogs and is the best little snuggle bug around! He is playful, friendly and so very sweet! Toby is housebroken and crate trained.

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/