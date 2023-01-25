Mental Wellness Wednesday | Perfectionism leads to procrastination

The Perfectionist needs things to be done perfectly and this can take an incredible amount of effort, which can lead them to put off doing the activity completely. A fear of failure also makes the Perfectionist procrastinate.

Here are 3 ways to face a Perfectionist mindset

1. Healthy vs unhealthy

Unhealthy: All or nothing thinking – If it is not perfect, then I am a failure. The Perfectionist has a skewed view: they perceive constant failures

2. Reflect; don’t Ruminate

When faced with a mistake, don’t Ruminate (which is past focused; regret). Reflect: What can I do differently in the future (Future focuse)

3. Adopt a “Good enough” mindset

This can be challenging – instead of setting a high standard, practice with a low-stakes activity and let yourself be “good enough”