Fleur de La’s Fresh Take on 2023: A Year Ahead in Flowers

Wedding floral trends gather inspiration from the fashion and color worlds, while delivering an aesthetic that suits the specific vision of each bride. This year brings a beautiful mix of color, drama and distinctiveness. Fleur de La, St. John’s county’s newest floral design studio, has tapped into the trends while offering its je nais se quois and unique aesthetic. Here are some of owner Lauren Eastman’s most anticipated trends for the year ahead.

Vintage Vibes Think of dainty, lacey, and the lily of the valley nosegay of the royal family. 2023′s bridal bouquets offer a more petite offering than their overflowing garden-arranged predecessors. This year’s brides will glide down the aisle with bloom-forward designs, leaving the excessive silver dollar eucalyptus at the door. Bouquets highlight the delicate faces of ranunculus, peonies, and anemones - allowing the bride to be on display and not compete with a massive hand-held garden. Taking a cue from the fashion world, colors are soft, yet polychromatic while whimsical shapes honor nature’s creativity and allow for playful, airy movement in these blossom bijous.

Dramatic Installations Juxtaposing the lightness of personal flowers will be the show stopping power of larger than life floral installations with massive impact. From cloud-like floral chandeliers to verdant aisles, epic arches and backdrops, the sky is literally, limitless. With a breathtaking flair, floral canopies, glass aisles with flowers beneath, semi-circular ground installations make up the new backdrop of this year’s best kiss.

A Twist on the Classics Who says that a bouquet has to fit in one’s hand, or a boutonnière must be pinned on a lapel? Why not give your wedding party a refreshed original look and feel? Pocket Square Boutonnières are the latest trend in men’s wedding attire, and much easier to navigate pre-ceremony and on the dance floor than those finicky pins. Bridesmaids will love to hold light Hoop Bouquets like a purse rather than flex their toned forearms with a heavy hand held bunch.

Faux Fusion The emphasis on reuse and recycle comes into play while doing a service to your budget. Many brides are incorporating faux flowers and other shelf stable elements to their floral design, from arches showcasing faux blooms to garlands serving as a backdrop to fresh floral delights along tablescapes. The best part is saving them for another bride’s future nuptials, passing them along to be used more than once.