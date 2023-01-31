A gym pro’s perspective on the sweat of success

Ryan McGriff is a native of Jacksonville, Florida where he as a young man was always an athlete. As time passed McGriff found his passion in switching over from the athlete to the training of the athlete. He has trained numerous collegiate and professional athletes for 19 years... After his stint of working with pro/collegiate athletes he then started NS2 Fitness Training after losing his mother at an early age of 51 due to her living an unhealthy lifestyle. After this great loss came the passion to provide women of all an avenue to live a safe and healthy lifestyle. Mr. McGriff has won countless awards as the #1 Trainer & #1 Fitness Facility for ALL Women and has been on local and national news & radio promoting women’s health!