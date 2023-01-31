Making waves on and off the air with Yaya

Yaya Productions, LLC is an event company that specializes in the BIPOC community since 2018. Yaya Productions, LLC produces outdoor/indoor festivals, award shows, press conferences, kick-offs, educational seminars and many more. Yaya Productions, LLC also offers services to make companies sponsorship packages and social media management. Yaya Productions, LLC clients include Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, The Florida Theatre, Norsan Media, Blue Zones and many more!