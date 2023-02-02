The San Marco Market was created by Lush Leaves in 2022. As participants In several markets we noticed that the San Marco area was lacking a community event where local creatives could showcase their items. We had hosted smaller markets in the past and met so many incredible makers over the years we decided it was time for our own large market, that focused on NE Florida local vendors only! We want to support our community, our local economy and there’s no better way than to support these small businesses.”

Find more info here: lush-leaves.com