Comedian and actor Earthquake is selling out shows all of the country

Comedian, actor and voice-artist Earthquake made his way into the households and hearts of his loyal fanbase in the 90′s at the height of television programming for the urban comedian. Shows like BET’s Comic View, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, glimpses of Laffapalooza, and Shaq’s Comedy Allstars became fan favorites. Earthquake’s DVD collection of comedy specials made him the stand-out comedic talent of that era. Those specials include, About Got Damm Time, Walter Latham Presents, From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse and These Ain’t Jokes for Showtime. As a result, his presence on the comedy circuit added a relatable and celebrated point of view that resonated with thousands of fans and he found his sweet spot on numerous tours and club dates. Never leaving a fan disappointed, ‘Quake’ (as he’s affectionately known), quickly became a closer or multi-headliner fixture on some of the biggest tours in the country.

In addition to the television talk show circuit and digital platforms, Comedian Earthquake has been featured on primetime television as well. Notably, his first real look as a recurring character was as the beloved ‘Uncle Mike’ from the hit sitcom, ‘Everybody Hates Chris’. He then enjoyed a string of special appearances and more recurring roles including Bounce Network’s, ‘In the Cut’, ‘Rel’ for Fox Television, Comedy Central’s ‘South Side’, and most recently CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ starring Cedric the Entertainer and the breakout hit series, ‘Johnson’ for the Bounce network which has garnered over five-million views per episode in its first season. Earthquake resides in Los Angeles, continues to thrive on the comedy circuit, and remains a favorite among top-tier stand-up comedy talent. As he prepares for arguably the biggest year of his career, Quake will continue to make television appearances giving his fans glimpses of his work on popular programming.