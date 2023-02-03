Local skincare products from Red Clay Herbiary

Alexandria (Indigo) Corder is a licensed aesthetician and herbalist. She created Red Clay Herbiary to celebrate the rich heritage of her family’s ancestral use of plants. Red Clay is an homage to Alabama red dirt roads, gardens toiled and harvested by my family, and the truest riches of all; plant medicine. She takes pride in producing skin care products that are natural, as close to its original state as possible and have a luxurious look and feel. www.redclayherbiary.com