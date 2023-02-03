Stop the stock with brand building photography

Stylez (DeVaughn) with TEI is a Jacksonville native and a photographer who’s extremely passionate about photography and capturing a person’s story. DeVaughn prides itself on excellent service, artistic creativity and displaying images in a way that gives a total stranger a good idea of what to expect prior to their actual interaction with you or your business. The photos that DeVaughn creates are just different from other photographers in that they’re so vivid and you can actually feel immersed in the photo. Some of his clients are Explore Jax Urban Core with Yollie, Simply Ke’Say, Hashtag Realty, J. Nicole Clark Virtual Assistant, Studio 76, and Nothin But a E-Thang (ET from 1010xl). His work can be found on Instagram and all booking is done at www.JNicoleClark.com