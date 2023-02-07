The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Florida Black Expo is BACK! Black Excellence returns February 9-11, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The event will be bigger and better than ever before! The Florida Black Expo aims to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses. It is also an opportunity for major corporations and government entities to develop viable working relationships with minority-owned businesses while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community, particularly the African American community.

Get tickets and find more info at: floridablackexpo.com