How float therapy can relieve stress and pain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Valentine’s Day is a time to pause, reflect, and show appreciation for the special people in our lives. This year, why not go the extra mile and give your loved one the gift of a better quality of life? Here are some ideas on how to do just that:

Reduce pain and anxiety: If your loved one is struggling with physical or mental health issues, consider gifting them something that can help them manage their symptoms. For example, you can buy them a massage, acupuncture, or a relaxation therapy session like floating. This will not only reduce their pain and anxiety but also show that you care about their well-being.

Bond over new experiences: Doing something new together can bring couples closer and create lasting memories. If you have the time and resources, plan a trip to a new destination. If not, consider trying a new activity like cooking, hiking, or painting. These new experiences can help you bond and strengthen your relationship.

Give the gift of time: One of the most valuable gifts you can give someone is your time and attention. Take a special day out of your busy schedule to spend quality time with your loved one. Cook a meal together, go for a walk, or watch a movie. The simple act of being present and attentive can be a powerful way to show your love and appreciation.

Float Tanks - The high salinity (high salt content) of the tank will allow your body to float naturally, requiring no effort from you. As you settle in the water, you will experience a soothing absence. The absence of pressure in your body, the absence of outside stimuli and other physical distractions. Your central nervous system becomes relieved of its need to process and handle light, sound, touch, and weight of gravity. This results in the body producing less harmful hormones and producing more beneficial hormones, all of which alleviates stress from your body and by extension, your mind. The Circadian rhythms and cortisol levels of the body become recalibrated. The weightlessness in the tank reduces your blood pressure and heart rate, while increasing endorphins. Your brain wave frequencies will shift leading into a deep relaxation and meditative state.

Sound Healing - The sound table is proven to aid in relaxation, help with: sleep, pain relief, emotional issues, PTSD and even Parkinson’s. The table is equipped with low frequency speakers mounted underneath the mat you lay on. The table acts like a speaker and sends low frequency vibrations throughout every cell of your body. Sound tables are used in what are called vibroacoustic therapies or therapies using a combination of music and low frequency vibration to achieve both physical and mental results.

No matter what you choose to do, the most important thing is to take the time to show your loved one that you care. Whether it’s a grand gesture or a small act of kindness, the key is to make the effort to show your love and appreciation.

Visit this website for more information on how to best cope with stress and services provided.