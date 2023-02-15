River City Beats | Andy Zipf

Andy Zipf is a singer songwriter, director of music, artist in residence and producer living in Jacksonville, FL. His grass roots network of listeners has been built upon years of touring the U.S., predominantly focused on the east coast. Zipf’s music has been featured on ABC, MTV, VHI and other TV/film outlets. He has been reviewed in PASTE, American Songwriter, The Washington Post, Popdose, Atwood Magazine, among other publications. Since 2003, Zipf has released nine albums and scored two documentaries. He released his tenth record, “How to Make A Paper Airplane”, on March 11, 2022. Produced by Matt Williams, it features Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Alison Krauss), Jennifer Condos (Ray LaMontagne, Joe Henry), Dennis Crouch (Emmylou Harris, John Fogerty) and Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Andrew Bird)

