Cooking in the Publix kitchen | Maine Lobster Rolls

Ingredients:

2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

4 (5 oz) lobster tails

1 lemon, for juice

1 small shallot

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon fresh dill

1 tablespoon fresh chives

1/2 cup celery

3 large, pasteurized eggs

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon citrus champagne vinegar

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 4

Bakery brioche hot dog buns

Steps:

1. Fill large stockpot 3/4 full of water. Stir in 2 teaspoons salt and bring to boil on high. Fill large bowl with ice water and set aside. Add lobster tails to pot; boil 5–6 minutes until opaque (do not overcook). Transfer lobster tails to ice bath.

2. Juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Coarsely chop shallot; finely chop tarragon, dill, chives, and celery. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use).

3. Combine in bowl of food processor: shallots, garlic, egg yolks, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, vinegar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. With machine running, slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified and thick. Stir in tarragon, dill, and chives until blended; chill until ready to use.

4. Drain lobster tails; remove lobster meat from shells (discard shells). Dice lobster meat into 1-inch pieces. Combine in medium bowl: lobster meat, celery, white pepper, Worcestershire, and about 1 cup of prepared dressing until blended (add more dressing if needed). Chill lobster mixture until ready to serve.

5. To serve, melt butter in large nonstick sauté pan on medium. Place buns in pan and toast 1–2 minutes on both sides. Evenly fill each bun generously with chilled lobster salad; serve.