Ladies night: Heels & Horsepower at the Jax International Auto Show

THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 16, 2023

LADIES NIGHT – HEELS AND HORSEPOWER

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Benefits to Jax nonprofit Rethreaded

Wine tastings from the around the world

Visit and shop with local vendors for a chance to win raffle prizes

Live music performance by Cassidy Lee Music

Purchase tickets on 904 Tix

Over 30 automotive brands are showing off their latest innovations at the 2023 Jax International Auto Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown, including sports cars, EVs, trucks and SUVs.

This year, you’ll find approximately two football fields with the latest models, as well as rare, vintage classics. Sit behind the wheel, peek under the hood — and enjoy special attractions including live music and a dedicated kids zone,

Location

The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville, 32204

Parking is free for everyone, compliments of VyStar Credit Union.

Rethreaded

Rethreaded started with a simple idea and a strong passion from its founder, Kristin Keen. She began by forming relationships with women on the street and making prison visits and realized that the greatest need was for a safe, supportive work environment where the women could earn money while learning a skill and experiencing continued healing through community. Working in partnership with the City Rescue Mission of Jacksonville, Rethreaded hired its first full-time employee in November 2012.

Find more info here: rethreaded.com