One stop shop for picnics and charcuterie

Today, Torie Lancaster, the owner of the local catering company, Snack on my Snacks, came to our studio to show us how she stays ahead of the competition with her mouthwatering charcuterie boards. Snack on my Snacks catering started in Hollywood on TV sets and has recently moved back home, to Amelia Island. With a unique eye for food styling, Snack on my Snacks makes alluring charcuterie boards, cones, to-go boxes, and grazing tables. With the new year, came the launch of Boho-inspired picnic setups for special events. Tori gave us an insider look at this new service she offers. Whether it’s a special occasion or you just want an aesthetically pleasing and tasty snack, they are your go-to, one-stop shop!