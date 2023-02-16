The newest show at Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Inspired by the real-life Chicken Ranch in Texas, this story follows Mona Stangley, the madam of the famous house of ill repute. While the madam is on good terms with the local sheriff, a new crusading reporter is bound and determined to expose the illegal activity and shut it down. This show has been rated PG-13

The ALhambra has been a Jacksonville icon for 55 years. For those who’ve been here a while, it’s gone through some major changes over the last 10 years, including a new refresh on 2022. For those new to town, the Alhambra’s acting talent and production values rival any theater in the county. Most of its actors have been on Broadway or on national tours. The dining experience is among the best restaurants in jacksonville, with Chef DeJuan Roy winning Best of Jacksonville two straight years now.

