Untold Stories- Winds of Change at the Florida Theatre

The Florida Theatre is proud to present the second season of its storytelling series, Untold Stories, with the third performance, Untold Stories – Winds of Change, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Individual show tickets and season tickets are still available at www.floridatheatre.com or by calling (904) 355-2787. Patrons who purchase season tickets will receive a 25% discount:

Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:30 pm - Building Bridges Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7:30 pm - Lightning Strikes Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:30 pm - Winds of Change Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 7:30 pm - Fork in the Road

Honoring the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, Untold Stories showcases six local storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings featuring personal and transformative tales deeply wedded to the place we inhabit told by a diverse range of voices, both natives and residents of Northeast Florida.

The first three confirmed local storytellers for Untold Stories – Winds of Change are: Dr. Patti Peeples, Ari, and Greens. The three remaining local storytellers will be announced soon. The musical guest is Grant Nielsen, a previous “Untold Stories” storyteller. Please see below for their bios.

Untold Stories is a project of the nonprofit Florida Theatre. The 2022-2023 season of Untold Stories is curated by Artistic Director Barbara Colaciello of BABS’LAB and made possible by a generous contribution from the Wolfburg Family.

For over two decades, Barbara Colaciello has written, directed, produced, and performed socially engaged theater that contributes to vital conversations in the Jacksonville community. She began her career as the Advertising Director of Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine in New York City. Barbara served as the Director of Education for Players by the Sea Theatre for nine years. She has collaborated extensively with poet, playwright, and nationally known NPR Radio Hos, Al Letson. A 2013 TEDxJacksonville Speaker, Colaciello received a 2018 PNC Arts Alive Grant in partnership with the Florida Theatre to direct Letson’s anti-bullying play, Chalk, for Title 1 schools. She was awarded a 2020 Art Ventures Individual Artist Grant from the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida to write a new solo piece Open Heart (ed), exploring women’s heart health and caregiving.

Dr. Patti Peeples is a Mississippi native who’s wrangled a few stories about surviving life in her large family comprised of entertaining and strange eccentrics. She’s an internationally known health economist and entrepreneur and serves on multiple Boards advising start-up companies. Patti, mostly retired from a real job, spends her days hiking in Europe or closer to her home in historic Springfield, where she revels in the fact that there’s no homeowners association to keep her in line.

Ari is an Italian-American artist born in London in 1999. He moved with his family from New York City to Italy as a three-year-old. At the age of 15, he returned to the states to Jacksonville, FL, where he currently resides. Ari graduated from Stanton Prep and Florida State University, majoring in Italian Literature and Hospitality. With his own artistic and culinary projects, and hands-on support of local artists, community events, and festivals, Ari is very committed to Jacksonville’s emergence as an influential center of art, food, and culture.

Greens was raised in Duval County…Jacksonville, FL, to be exact…and went to William M. Raines High School. Discovering, learning, and creating art are what fuels him to get out of bed every day. It’s his purpose and his sanity. It’s soul food. He is part of the LAVUD movement, a collective group of multimedia Duval-based artists. He finds joy in expressing himself through any medium he resonates with, whether playing music, skateboarding, or designing clothes.

Grant Nielsen is an award-winning designer, acclaimed musician, entertainer, producer, and recent author of his first fiction novel. Professionally, he is the co-founder and creative director of Nuera Marketing, located in the heart of San Marco. Though there is little within the creative realm that he hasn’t dabbled in, he considers himself, first and foremost, a storyteller, whether that be spoken word or song. He has lived in Jacksonville since 1985 and takes great pride in being a voice in the creative chorus of the region.

Previous “Untold Stories” storytellers include Willie Evans Jr., Anna Jacobson, Zonnetta Marie, Johnathan Ross, Angela TenBroeck, Kedgar Volta, Ebony Payne-English, David Girard, Johnny Masiulewicz, True Poet, Erica Saffer, Naga Wasserman, Yhang Quintero, Yvettte Hyater-Adams, Hope McMath, Yanira “Yaya Love” Cardona, Bob Wiltfong, Matt Colaciello, Ana Ng, Michael Jordon, Philip Pan, Grant Nielsen, Antoinette Johnson, Arsun F!st, Tricia Booker, Matthew Abercrombie, Krishna Achath, Dr. Maira Martelo, Elena Øhlander, Tonn Pastore, and Taryn “LoveReigns” Wharwood.

