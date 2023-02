The Jacksonville Science Festival (JSF) is the only non-profit student led and driven science festival. This annual event is unlike a science fair, it’s an interactive/ hands- on, engaging science festival. All are welcome to celebrate and learn; Two locations; FSCJ South Campus March 2nd - 3rd and March 4th at Jax Beach Sea Walk Pavilion. Jacksonville Science Festival’s mission is equity and justice in education.

Find more info at: www.JaxSciFest.org