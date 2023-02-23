River City Beats | Keeka the Brave

Elon Hiers, professionally known as Keeka the Brave (/kikə ðə breɪv/), is an American musician, producer, and songwriter based in Northeast Florida. His classical training in percussion resonates through his music and art. Keeka the Brave’s first EP (2022) blends synthesis, guitar, and ambient stylistic components on a foundation of downtempo rhythm and more. His first releases hold consistent energy while staying true to sunrises and sunsets, as well as inspiring a contemplative feeling that makes you appreciate the little things and question the deeper aspects of life. In late 2022 the Keeka the Brave live band was formed to include, Mason Masters (bass guitar, synthesizer) and Aaron Plotz (drums and percussion).

You can find more of their music here: www.keekathebrave.com