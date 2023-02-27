Spiders Alive! | The Newest exhibit at the Florida Museum

Take an eight-legged walk on the wild side with Spiders Alive! This exciting exhibit dives into the world of spiders, scorpions and their relatives with more than a dozen LIVE species on display. Discover the unique traits and characteristics of this diverse group of animals at this interactive, family-friendly experience!

Spiders and their relatives highlight the ecological importance of these animals that include black widows, orb weavers and scorpions. Large touchable models reveal more about spider anatomy and their differences from insects while rare fossils — including one that’s 100 million years old — display species from the past. Videos showcase a variety of unique animal behaviors, such as a diving bell spider living under water and a southern black widow spinning silk. Separate fact from myth and learn about ancient spiders, conservation, venom and more.

Jan. 28-Sept. 4, 2023

$8 adults | $7.50 FL. residents, seniors & non-UF college students | $5.50 ages 3-17 | FREE for ages 0-2, UF students & Museum members

Find more info at: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/spiders-alive/