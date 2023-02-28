Beauty Breakdown | Major Boujie Beauty

Major Boujie Beauty was started in February of 2022 after the owner, Rebecca Major moved to Jacksonville, FL from Charlotte, NC. Makeup has always been Rebecca’s passion and she loves to teach makeup classes and really enjoys working with her clients. She specializes in pageant, wedding and model/runway makeup. She is currently the 2023 Miss Sunshine State Global USA title holder for Florida and will compete in Nationals this summer. Rebecca uses this reign, along with her business to provide makeup services to those who may be going through a rough time in their lives. She believes in helping others feel more confident and radiant, and she loves to provide this uplifting experience for those who need it.

To find out more about Rebecca and Major Boujie Beauty you can go to her website at https://majorboujiebeautyllc.godaddysites.com/ or follow her on social media at Major Boujie Beauty.