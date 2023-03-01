2nd Annual #SeeLikeMav Golf Tournament

The #seelikemav Golf Tournament benefitting Foundation Fighting Blindness is in its second year. Organized by the Raulerson Family and fueled by determination and the mission to fund sight-saving research, the tournament raised over $25,000 last year. The inspiration for the Raulersons came in 2020 when their son, Maverick, was diagnosed with a rare genetic retina disease that could cause progressive vision loss. Millions around the world are affected with similar diseases to which there is currently no treatment or a cure. Foundation Fighting Blindness, with the help of events like the #seelikemav Golf Tournament, is working to change that by funding breakthrough research and clinical trials. This year, the #seelikemav Golf Tournament is bringing together over 120 golfers, around 40 sponsors from across the community, volunteers, friends and family to Eagle Harbor Golf Club on March 4 for a great day for a great cause!

Find more info at: momsforsight.org/seelikemav