Special Olympics Equestrian Games Held In Jax

The Special Olympics Area 4 Equine Games will be hosted at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

River City Live got a look into the training regimen with local Olympian Andrew Horizer and his Coach Samantha Sykes, who are preparing for this weekend’s games.

H.O.R.S.E. Therapies Inc. is a non profit servicing individuals with cognitive physical and emotional disabilities and utilizing the power of the horse to provide a therapeutic riding experience. H.O.R.S.E therapies stands for Helping Other Rehabilitate through the Power of Equines. In adaptive riding sessions clients engage in equine- assisted activities through learning horsemanship skills on the ground and riding skills in the saddle.