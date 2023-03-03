Secrets to successful screen printing with Grind Time Clothing Concepts

On today’s episode of River City Live, we were joined by Chris Richard and Alan King, the owners of Grind Time Clothing Concepts, to learn how these two friends started their own screen-printing business from the ground up. Brought together initially by a love of music and fashion, the two decided to start their merchandise and printing company in 2019, to service local businesses and musicians with quality garments for an affordable price. They used internet tutorials to learn everything they know now. Fast forward to 2023 and the duo has managed to build not only a successful printing business, but also a 3,000+ follower YouTube channel, in-house clothing line, and soon-to-be-released golf brand “Grind Time Golf”.

With past clients such as the Jacksonville Icemen, 1904 Music Hall, The National Guard, and numerous bands, businesses, and schools throughout the Jacksonville area, Grind Time strives to bring top-notch attention to detail and customer satisfaction that other, much larger shops, tend to lose during growth. You can follow Grind Time on Instagram to catch all their latest designs: @grindtimefl or visit grindtimefl.com for more information.